Robert Williams Out Vs. Hornets, Misses Second Game After Birth Of Child

Robert Williams will miss a second straight game for the Celtics, as the center — who on Monday welcomed his second child — was a late addition to Boston’s injury report heading into Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Williams is listed on the injury report for personal reasons, the same reason he missed Monday’s matinee victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. That night, he announced the birth of his child on his Instagram story and revealed the baby’s name on Twitter: Hendrix Rome Williams.

Prior to the game, head coach Ime Udoka said there wasn’t a timeline for Williams’ return but the pair have been in contact throughout the week and he wasn’t going to rush him.

“You’re sensitive to it,” Udoka said. “He texted me the morning of our last game (Monday), so you knew it was coming. It’s an issue that you understand the time spent needs to be spent. When the players are ready, we’re very sensitive to that. Every situation is different. We’ve been in constant communication. If another game is what he needs, that’s what he gets.”

Williams also has a three-year-old daughter, Ava.