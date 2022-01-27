Robert Williams Responds To Ime Udoka’s Praise: ‘It’s Just An Honor’

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams recently has been the subject of praise from Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, and reports suggested that Boston is not at all open to trades involving the center reflect that.

Williams, who is having a breakout season in his fourth campaign with the Celtics, responded to the recent appreciation and acknowledgement in speaking to Jay King of The Athletic.

“(Expletive), he’s believing in me a lot,” Williams said. “I guess he sees something in me I don’t. I’m thankful for the way he’s pushing me every day, trying to get that out of me I guess. But it’s just an honor to have him talking like that. But obviously it’s more I have to achieve if my coach feels like that.”

Udoka isn’t the only one on the Celtics who has shown an interest in Williams as of late. Star forward Jayson Tatum acknowledged he “love(s) when Rob plays,” following Williams’ double-double against the Sacramento Kings in a blowout win Tuesday.

Williams has started all 38 games he has appeared in for the Celtics in 2021-22, averaging 9.9 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 73.8% from the field.