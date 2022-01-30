Robert Williams Sets Celtics’ Single-Season Dunk Record

Rob Williams gave his hometown fans quite a show Saturday in his native Louisiana as the Boston Celtics took on the New Orleans Pelicans.
The big man was huge in Boston’s 107-97 win, and despite only dropping eight points, had a plue-minus of +28 thanks to his 16 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal.
That’s a pretty active game, and in the process, he also made some history during the quick trip home.
As noted by Celtics reporter Taylor Snow, Williams managed to set Boston’s single-season record for dunks (95) in less than half a season’s worth of games (40).
Just insane, but so was this.
“His improvement has been steady throughout the year,” head coach Ime Udoka said of Williams after the game. “And we’re loving the progression that we’re seeing.”
Williams has seemed to take another step in his game, and in his last 17 performances, is averaging 10.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting at a 73.1% clip.