Robert Williams Sets Celtics’ Single-Season Dunk Record

Rob Williams gave his hometown fans quite a show Saturday in his native Louisiana as the Boston Celtics took on the New Orleans Pelicans.

The big man was huge in Boston’s 107-97 win, and despite only dropping eight points, had a plue-minus of +28 thanks to his 16 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal.

That’s a pretty active game, and in the process, he also made some history during the quick trip home.

As noted by Celtics reporter Taylor Snow, Williams managed to set Boston’s single-season record for dunks (95) in less than half a season’s worth of games (40).

Just insane, but so was this.

Poetry in motion ? pic.twitter.com/9TK5hRFvoC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 30, 2022

“His improvement has been steady throughout the year,” head coach Ime Udoka said of Williams after the game. “And we’re loving the progression that we’re seeing.”