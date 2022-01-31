Seth Wickersham Reveals Another Factor In Tom Brady’s Retirement Decision

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has made it clear how significantly his family will factor into his decision about his football future. We’ve also learned the nature of operation in Tampa Bay might push the star quarterback into retirement as well.

Those reportedly aren’t the only components that lead to Brady potentially calling it a career this offseason, though.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, who’s covered Brady more than your average scribe, shed light on Brady’s situation Monday during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” Wickersham revealed how Brady’s outlook on his wide array of responsibilities changed toward the back end of the 2021 season.

“The last two months of the season were just different, and I heard about it,” Wickersham said, as transcribed by WEEI. “Obviously, Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter heard about it. It just seemed like that he was more interested in — he started to get more interested — in some of the things that he had started to create this season that really had nothing to do with football, most obviously the Brady Brand. I think when Adam and Jeff had that report, I think a week ago, that he was noncommittal towards returning, I think that was a big tell.”

For so many NFL players who came and went before Brady, their retirement was pushed back simply because they can’t comprehend a life without playing football. Wickersham’s report suggests that won’t be an issue for Brady, who will have plenty on his plate once he hangs up his pads.