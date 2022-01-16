Seven Big Questions Facing Patriots After First-Round Playoff Exit

2. What happens with J.C. Jackson?

The Patriots face a conundrum with their highest-profile impending free agent. If Jackson hits the market, he’ll be easily the best cornerback available and likely will command more money than New England would be willing or able to pay. If they let him walk, they’d be left with a serious dearth of talent at corner. That’s why the franchise tag still seems like the most likely approach here, even after Jackson struggled against Buffalo. The tag carries a hefty one-year price tag, though, projected at north of $17 million next season. The Patriots currently have roughly $25.1 million in projected salary cap space for 2022.

Regardless of whether Jackson stays or goes, the Patriots must prioritize improving their cornerback depth, which was exposed Saturday night with Jalen Mills (COVID list) and Jonathan Jones (season-ending shoulder injury) unavailable. Corner will be high on their list of draft needs.

3. How about the other free agents?

Jackson is just one of several big-name Patriots who are set to hit unrestricted free agency in March. That list includes a handful of longtime locker room leaders. The Patriots have decisions to make on Safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who both showed signs of decline and likely would need to accept much cheaper contracts to re-sign. They were the only two Patriots players with cap hits above $10 million this season. It’s unclear whether either is considering retirement. Special teams captain Matthew Slater also wouldn’t reveal his offseason intentions, though he acknowledged he’s “closer to the end.”

Other notable Patriots UFAs include offensive linemen Trent Brown and Ted Karras, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins, kicker Nick Folk, running backs James White and Brandon Bolden, and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, wideout/returner Gunner Olszewski and fullback Jakob Johnson will be restricted free agents.

4. Any one-and-dones?

Currently, the Patriots’ four highest 2022 cap hits and five of their top six belong to veterans signed during the team’s 2021 spending binge. Matthew Judon is at $16.5 million. Hunter Henry is $15 million. Nelson Agholor, $14.9 million. Jonnu Smith, $13.7 million. Davon Godchaux is in that neighborhood, too, at $10.25 million.

Will all of those players return next season? That’s likely, if only because it would cost the Patriots a sizable fee to part ways with most of them. Smith underperformed during the regular season (28 catches, 294 yards, one touchdown) and was not targeted in the playoffs, but cutting him would leave behind $26.5 million in dead money and create no cap savings. Trading Smith would leave $11.2 million in dead money and save just $2.4 million against the cap. He’ll be back in 2022.

Releasing Agholor, who couldn’t replicate his strong 2020 season, would cost the Patriots $10 million in dead money while creating $4.9 million in cap space. If they can find a trade partner, they’d save $9.9 million against the cap with $5 million in dead money.

Judon lived up to his lucrative contract for much of the season before cratering down the stretch. The Patriots badly need the Pro Bowler to rediscover his game in Year 2.