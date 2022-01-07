Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Antonio Brown For In-Game Sideline Meltdown

After all, Brown did jumping jacks in the end zone and played to the crowd. During a game.

“Let’s just say for the sake of argument everything that (Antonio Brown) said is true — that he felt pressured, (Bruce Arians) knew he was injured and still tried to force him to play,” Sharpe said. “Explain the exit. Explain the exit. There is no explanation for why you did what you did.

“You could’ve easily said, ‘OK’ (and) walked to the locker room. People would be like, ‘AB’s going to the locker room, probably going to get an MRI. AB’s going to get an X-ray. Probably going to get some further evaluation.’ We would have never known anything. But it was the way you handled the situation. You cannot do what AB did. And they’ll say, ‘Well, AB was hurt.’ Everybody’s hurt at this stage. Granted, there’s degrees to which a player is injured. It does not offer an explanation for why AB handled it the way he did.”

Many were quick to show concern about Brown’s mental health after Sunday’s tantrum. Brady, who said little about Brown’s official release Thursday, implored everyone to show compassion. Even Arians since has wished Brown the best as the sides part ways.

Now, we’re left to wonder what the future holds for Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with an extensive track record of questionable antics. Will another team give him a shot next season?

“Yes, players are going to get frustrated. Yes, there’s a lot of emotion, there’s a lot of adrenaline going on, because you’re talking about men competing,” Sharpe, a former NFL tight end-turned-talking head, said Thursday. “But AB, how he handled the exit, AB’s setting this up for a ‘he said, he said,’ and there’s another team (that’ll say), ‘Well, he apologized for it. He admitted he could’ve handled the situation.’ So they’re going to talk themselves into giving AB another crack next year.”

What a saga, just in time for the Buccaneers’ playoff run.