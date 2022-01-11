Skip Bayless Delivers Super Bowl LVI Matchup Prediction

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless is expecting to see Tom Brady on football’s biggest stage for a second consecutive year.

Bayless on Monday cast his Super Bowl LVI prediction, which includes Brady’s Buccaneers. Although Tampa Bay is entering the postseason with a suboptimal health situation, the FS1 personality still likes the reigning champion’s chances.

“I’m still picking Tampa to win it all because I’m here to tell you, they are still the best team,” Bayless said Monday on “Undisputed,” as transcribed by FOX Sports. “And they still have, to me, the best quarterback.”

Bayless isn’t banking on a Super Bowl LV rematch, however. Although the Kansas City Chiefs arguably are the best team in the AFC playoff field, Bayless is rolling with a club that is getting hot and healthy at the perfect time: the Tennessee Titans.

“That team is extremely physical on both sides of the ball,” Bayless said. “And if Derrick Henry is at least 90 percent of Derrick Henry … I don’t see anybody beating them in Nashville. I think they’ve got two games at home to get to the Super Bowl and I believe they are going to get there.”

The Titans will be able to kick back and relax during Super Wild Card Weekend after securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed in Week 18. The Bucs, meanwhile, will begin their title defense Sunday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia Eagles.