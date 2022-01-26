What Skip Bayless Finds ‘Horrifying’ About Tom Brady’s Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Did the lengthy Instagram post Tom Brady shared Tuesday offer any clues as to whether the quarterback will retire this offseason?

Skip Bayless thinks so.

Brady took to social media two days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams to express gratitude for an “incredibly rewarding” season. The 44-year-old didn’t reveal much about his future, but one aspect of Brady’s post stood out to Bayless.

“All he did, this was his final message on Instagram to his team,” Bayless said on Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FS1. “And again, what is horrifying to me is it’s all past tense, and it’s all about gratitude, it’s all about thank you, I love you all, thank you for living and dying with me this year, because, as he said, we went out fighting. Past tense, past tense, past tense. He’s never been about past tense.”

Tom Brady thanks teammates in lengthy IG post



"What is horrifying to me is that it was all past tense. Tom Brady has NEVER been about past tense. I'm going to miss him and the game will miss him. He's the GOAT." ? @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/PEtjClMTWS — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 26, 2022

Bayless might be overreacting a bit. Brady really didn’t say much in the emotional post, and therefore it’s probably a leap to suggest he’s laying the foundation for a retirement announcement.

Then again, there was ample speculation leading up to Sunday’s loss that Brady could walk away. And Bayless heard from a source Monday the Bucs basically are mentally preparing for Brady’s departure.