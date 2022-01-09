Social Media Explodes As Chaos Ensues After Jaguars Win Vs. Colts

NESN Logo Sign In

The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us and it’s chaos.

Heading into Week 18 one of the biggest games to look out for surprisingly was the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville — who entered with just two wins — would cause a massive ripple in the AFC playoff standings with a victory over the Colts and somehow did just that.

Trevor Lawrence had the finest game of his rookie season throwing two touchdown passes and 223 yards en route to the Jaguars’ 26-11 win over the Colts and social media absolutely exploded afterward.

Colts become first team since the merger to lose to a 2-14 team, with a playoff berth on the line, with hundreds of clowns in attendance. pic.twitter.com/oS2PRtyQ71 — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2022

The Colts didn?t just lose, they got annihilated? by a team that lost 50-10 last week. And now they have to give their first rounder to the Eagles! I?m officially declaring this THE WENTZ GAME. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 9, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars

1. Finished regular season with win

2. F'd over a division rival from playoffs

3. Still have #1 pick in draft — Mass Beer Buddy (@MassBeerBuddy) January 9, 2022

Lions AND Jaguars win in the same day????? Somethings up lmao — Cream (@PrivatePlane12) January 9, 2022

The Jacksonville #Jaguars shook up the AFC playoff picture?.



Yes, THOSE Jacksonville Jaguars. #FireBaalke? — SHAD KHAN HATES ME. (@DuvalSafeSpace) January 9, 2022

