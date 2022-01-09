Social Media Explodes As Chaos Ensues After Jaguars Win Vs. Colts

The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us and it’s chaos.

Heading into Week 18 one of the biggest games to look out for surprisingly was the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville — who entered with just two wins — would cause a massive ripple in the AFC playoff standings with a victory over the Colts and somehow did just that.

Trevor Lawrence had the finest game of his rookie season throwing two touchdown passes and 223 yards en route to the Jaguars’ 26-11 win over the Colts and social media absolutely exploded afterward.

