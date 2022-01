NESN Logo Sign In

Mason Plumlee had a missed free throw for the ages Wednesday night.

The Charlotte Hornets big man — who is shooting a league-low 36.8% from the charity stripe — hit the line at the start of the third quarter in a showdown with the Boston Celtics at TD Garden and air-balled to say the least.

Mason Plumlee missed this free throw by A LOT ? pic.twitter.com/IbfM65SYaL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 20, 2022

Social media wasn’t too kind to Plumlee after the epic miss:

Uhhh Plumlee…. really? Even @SHAQ didnt air ball a free throw. ???? Stick with dunks. — Mer (@TheMerMers) January 20, 2022

Plumlee gave the ESPN booth

a great laugh with one of the

worst free throw misses in

history. ??? — Jim Celania (@JimCelania) January 20, 2022

We definitely gonna see hack a plumlee in the playoffs ? — Mad Titan Ant (@mad_ant) January 20, 2022

Tuned into the Hornets game and saw Mason Plumlee airball a free throw — Temporary Rams Fan (@shiizaaaaaa) January 20, 2022

Plumlee embarrassing us on national tv? — Buzz Boys (@buzzboys919) January 20, 2022