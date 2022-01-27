Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Officially Retires From NFL After 18 Seasons

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s officially the end of the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh.

The longtime Steelers quarterback announced his retirement Thursday morning on his Twitter account. Roethlisberger posted a video with highlights from his career as he thanked his family, friends, fans and the Steelers for the continuous support.

“While I know with confidence I have given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all it has given me,” Roethlisberger says in his retirement video.

Check it out below:

This long has been expected, dating back at least to the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. Roethlisberger also was emotional after playing his final game at Heinz Field earlier this month in a win against the Cleveland Browns.

Roethlisberger ends his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler, Rookie of the Year — among other accolades — all while leading the Steelers to a winning season throughout his entire tenure in Pittsburgh.