Steelers Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch AFC Wild-Card Game Online, On TV

If the Kansas City Chiefs want to avenge their Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they first will have to get through the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final AFC Wild Card round.

The Steelers, who edged their way into the postseason at the buzzer in Week 18, also have an emotional connection to this game, as veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has hinted the end of his career in Pittsburgh may be near.

The Chiefs, as the No. 2 seed, have the home-field advantage and will welcome the seventh-seeded Steelers to Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes is expected to put in some work, as Kansas City is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers are +500 on the moneyline.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs game:

When: Sunday, Jan. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | Peacock