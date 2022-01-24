Stefon Diggs Absolutely Leveled Fan On Field During Bills-Chiefs Game

Maybe Diggs should give strong safety a shot

Stefon Diggs made his presence felt in the late stages of Sunday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, but not through a chains-moving catch or a touchdown grab.

With Bills-Chiefs game action set to resume following the two-minute warning, the pause on the divisional-round contest was briefly extended when a Kansas City fan ran on the field. Security eventually detained the individual thanks to some help from Diggs, who left Buffalo’s huddle to throw a shoulder on the fan.

You can check out the sequence here.

Unfortunately for Diggs, that was his most memorable moment from the primetime thriller. The superstar wide receiver was limited to three catches for 7 yards in the Chiefs’ overtime win.

