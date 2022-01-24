Stefon Diggs Absolutely Leveled Fan On Field During Bills-Chiefs Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Stefon Diggs made his presence felt in the late stages of Sunday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, but not through a chains-moving catch or a touchdown grab.

With Bills-Chiefs game action set to resume following the two-minute warning, the pause on the divisional-round contest was briefly extended when a Kansas City fan ran on the field. Security eventually detained the individual thanks to some help from Diggs, who left Buffalo’s huddle to throw a shoulder on the fan.

Unfortunately for Diggs, that was his most memorable moment from the primetime thriller. The superstar wide receiver was limited to three catches for 7 yards in the Chiefs’ overtime win.