Steven Fogarty Describes Emotions After Call-Up, Bruins Debut

The Boston Bruins had a pretty dismal showing against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, falling 6-1. But all things considered, it sounds like Steven Fogarty had a good day.

The 28-year-old made his Bruins debut Sunday night. He was a late addition to the Bruins lineup after Erik Haula was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol earlier in the day. Fogarty, speaking to reporters following the loss, said he found out “halfway through morning skate” that he would be joining the NHL club that night.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve just been staying ready,” he said. “You never know what can happen.”

Fogarty, who signed a two-way contract with the Bruins in the offseason, logged nearly 13 minutes of ice time and finished with a shot and a takeaway, though he had a minus-2 rating in the beatdown.

Despite the result, the third-round New York Rangers draft pick said he was appreciative of the locker room culture and experienced a warm welcome from his teammates.

“Ever since I signed here in camp and everything, the guys have been so great to me,” he said. “I’ve always been a fan of the Bruins from afar. You’ve heard about the culture in that room and it’s a real thing. They really make me feel welcome, make me feel comfortable and it’s great for sure.”

Fogarty appeared in 26 games in AHL Providence, logging eight goals and 15 assists.