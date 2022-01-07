Taylor Hall Pots Seventh Goal Of Season for Bruins On Early Powerplay

Hall potted his seventh of the season Thursday

The bodies were flying around early and often between the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Minnesota was hit with two penalties at the same time around their net early in the first period as David Pastrnak was about to score on an empty net. The Bruins looked at one point like they weren’t going to capitalize on the five-on-three opportunity — especially after Patrice Bergeron got called for a penalty of his own — but Taylor Hall had something else to say about it.

The Bruins left winger took in a pass from defenseman Mike Reilly and at the left face-off circle and put it perfectly pass the Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to give Boston the early lead with his seventh goal of the season.

You can check out a clip of the goal here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

The first period strike was Hall’s second goal in the team’s last four games and first one since the Bruins took down the Buffalo Sabres on New Year’s Day at TD Garden.

