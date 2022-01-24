Does This TB12 Sports Tweet Put Tom Brady Retirement Rumors To Rest?

NESN Logo Sign In

The season officially ended for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. And with that, it’s time to turn the page to one of the biggest questions of the offseason: Will Tom Brady retire?

It’s a question that, naturally, has fueled the rumor mill in recent weeks. But after Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians bluntly addressed it in his postgame press conference and Brady offered a typical non-answer, did the official Twitter account of TB12 Sports offer some insight?

Following the loss, Brady’s training and supplement brand posted a black and white photo of the quarterback with a thoughtful caption:

“You win or you learn.

“There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up… because even greater things are coming.

#KeepGoing”

You win or you learn.



There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up… because even greater things are coming.#KeepGoing pic.twitter.com/tCXI3q1J5p — TB12sports (@TB12sports) January 23, 2022

Hm.