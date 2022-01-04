Terrell Owens Takes Exception To Antonio Brown Comparison

NESN Logo Sign In

Terrell Owens caught a ricochet shot on Sunday.

By now you’ve probably heard about what Antonio Brown did at MetLife Stadium. But in case you’ve been living under a rock, Brown ruined his Buccaneers tenure — and potentially his NFL career — by completely losing his cool after a reported disagreement with Tampa Bay coaches.

Most football fans on Twitter focused on the incident itself after a shirtless AB ran off the New York Jets’ field. But one user felt inclined to compare Brown to Terrell Owens, asking which of the two is the bigger diva.

The question did not sit well with the Hall of Fame wide receiver.

“Wow,” Owens tweeted. “Respectfully and Disrespectfully, there’s no comparison. Clearly you’ve been drinking the kool-aid.”

Owens is right. While TO wasn’t always a model citizen throughout his NFL career, most of his “slip-ups” were harmless, like pulling out a sharpie to sign a football after a touchdown and dancing with cheerleaders. Brown, meanwhile, has had several run-ins with the law over the past few years.

And after his latest meltdown, Brown might find himself retired from the NFL like Owens.