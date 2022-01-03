Terry Bradshaw Had Insensitive Reaction To Antonio Brown’s Outburst

NESN Logo Sign In

Terry Bradshaw did not follow Tom Brady’s suggestion to be sympathetic toward Antonio Brown.

Instead, the NFL quarterback-turned-analyst mocked the wide receiver, who clearly could use some help.

Brown lost his composure in what might prove to be the final game of his NFL career. After a reported disagreement with Buccaneers coaches, Brown removed his jersey and pads and ran off the MetLife Stadium field shirtless with more than a quarter to play in the Week 17 game.

Bradshaw, like everyone else, couldn’t even guess what set Brown off shortly after the game. But that absolutely does not excuse how the quarterback-turned-analyst reacted to the incident.

“If there’s no altercation and this is him just tripping off because he’s not going to reach a certain goal to get his bonus money — the million bucks — then they need to put him in a straightjacket and take him straight to some hospital, get him analyzed,” Bradshaw said on FOX while chuckling.

As New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stressed Monday morning, mental health should be prioritized in the NFL, a space where players and coaches pride themselves on not being “weak” or “soft.” Comments like Bradshaw’s only will serve as setbacks.