Terry Rozier Put Up Game-High 28 Points Vs. Former Celtics Team: ‘It Feels Good’

Terry Rozier had himself a successful night against his former team.

The Hornets guard dropped a game-high 28 points in Charlotte’s 111-102 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden.Rozier was acquired by the Hornets in 2019 as part of the Kemba Walker sign-and-trade.

He was a menace all night against the C’s, shooting 6-for-11 from deep. After the game, Rozier spoke highly of his former organization, noting it felt good to beat them because they’re a “winning program.”

“To beat a team like Boston — I’m pretty sure I can speak for a lot of people — it feels good,” Rozier told reporters, per MassLive. “It’s a winning program, a team with a lot of great players, plays hard to the end. So to come in here and get a win, and like I said earlier we want to make a statement, because we want to get to where they’re at as an organization.”

The Hornets sit seventh in the Eastern Conference and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’ve put together a nice little run of late, which included ending the Celtics’ win streak at two after an ugly shooting night from Jayson Tatum.

Boston looks to put this game behind it when it welcomes the Portland Trail Blazers to TD Garden on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.