This Former Patriots Coach Interviewed For Giants’ Head Coaching Job

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bill Belichick coaching tree certainly is strong.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver and tight ends coach Brian Daboll interviewed for the open New York Giants head coach position Friday night, according to the team.

We have completed a head coach interview with Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll



Details: https://t.co/puhSCdm9W6 pic.twitter.com/umKd5GSpRB — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2022

Daboll — who currently is the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator — has been a hot commodity this coaching cycle with ties to the Giants, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins to name a few.

The Giants had a busy day Friday as they began the day by hiring Joe Schoen as their new general manager. Schoen was Bills’ assistant general manager, so the quick interview of Daboll isn’t too surprising.

Along with his time in New England, Daboll also has served as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, University of Alabama and Dolphins before taking the position with the Bills.