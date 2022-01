NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins continue to show their response. The new second line continues to be a big part of that.

David Pastrnak now has 11 goals and 14 points in Boston’s last 10 games, adding a go-ahead blast on the power play against Connor Hellebuyck after the Winnepeg goalie came up huge for his team in the second period.

But Pasta just can’t be denied lately. Check out this absolute snipe.

Not much you can do about that.

Pastrnak made it a 3-2 game at the 3:59 mark in the third period.