This Patriots Exec Reportedly Received GM Interview Request From Bears

A key member of the New England Patriots’ personnel department is generating interest as a general manager candidate.

The Chicago Bears on Wednesday requested to interview Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf for their GM vacancy, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wolf is in his second season with New England. He played an important role in the Patriots’ preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft, which was described as “more collaborative” and yielded a handful of successful picks (Mac Jones, Christian Barmore, Rhamondre Stevenson).

The 39-year-old Wolf got his start in the NFC North, rising up the ranks in the Green Bay Packers’ personnel department from 2004 through 2017 before spending two seasons as the Cleveland Browns’ assistant GM. He is the son of former Green Bay GM Ron Wolf, who is in both the Packers’ and the Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy after finishing this season 6-11. Former Patriots assistant and Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores reportedly is among the candidates set to interview for Nagy’s position.

The Patriots lost former director of player personnel Nick Caserio to a GM job last year when the Houston Texans hired him. Dave Ziegler interviewed with the Denver Broncos before choosing to remain with New England and taking over Caserio’s old post.

New England is preparing to visit the Buffalo Bills this Saturday night in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.