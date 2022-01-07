This Stat Comparison Shows How Good Evan Fournier Is Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

No, you aren’t experiencing déjà vu. Evan Fournier really has just been that good against the Boston Celtics this season.

Thursday was no exception, with the Knicks wing dropping a career-high 41 points in New York’s 108-105 victory, willing his team to an impressive comeback.

The performance — rounded out by eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block — was one of Fournier’s bests of the season. Good timing in a close game against his old team, but it’s also a trend.

In three games against Boston this season, Fournier has averaged 35.0 points, 6.7 3-point field goals, a 55.4% field goal percentage and 54.1% from 3-point range.

As noted by StatMuse, that’s a significant uptick in production.

Fournier’s averages against everyone else? He has 11.7 points, 2.3 3-point attempts and shooting averages of 38.6% from the field and 35.5%

Call them all revenge games, maybe, but we’re not sure that the Celtics did to Fournier to deserve this type of beat down.