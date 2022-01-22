This Sweet Save Shows Jeremy Swayman Staying Ready With Providence Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

This isn’t to say anything about negative about Tuukka Rask’s performance — it’s far to early in his return this season to do that.

But Jeremy Swayman is holding up his end of a bargain he made with Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy when he got sent down to the AHL to make room for the veteran goalie on the roster.

In net for Providence on Friday against the Bridgeport Islanders, Swayman helped his team keep their lead with a sweet glove save.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney assured Swayman he was a big part of the organization’s future, with the youngster requesting he get called back up in the event that either Rask or Linus Ullmark hit a slump.

Clearly Swaymaan is staying ready for a ride north.