Three Patriots Reportedly Clear COVID Protocol Ahead Of Jaguars Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Reinforcements are on the way for the New England Patriots’ defense.

Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon, inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and special teamer Brandon King all will be removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report Saturday from The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

McBride also reported linebacker Dont’a Hightower will play Sunday after a knee injury kept him out of Friday’s practice. Judon, Bentley and Hightower all are defensive starters.

There’s been no word on the status of linebacker Josh Uche and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who also are on the COVID list. To play Sunday, players must be activated by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

If Hoyer is not removed from COVID reserve, Jarrett Stidham would serve as rookie QB Mac Jones’ primary backup. Stidham has yet to dress for a game this season.

The Patriots on Friday ruled out wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and listed eight players as questionable for Sunday’s game, including Hightower.