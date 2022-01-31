Tickets For Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s Last Home Game Are Insane

It'll cost more than an arm and a leg to see Krzyzewski's last game

by

Longtime Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 season and tickets to his last home game will cost you a pretty penny.

The Blue Devils will welcome the rival University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels to town on Saturday Mar. 5 and the minimum price for a ticket on the resale market is $3,530 according to StubHub.

The most expensive ticket currently available insanely is listed at $79,988 each for two tickets located in the lower bowl at half court.

Krzyzewski’s illustrious tenure with the Blue Devils began in 1980 and has led to five NCAA Championships and produced a sterling 1,114-305 record, but it may not be worth the price of admission.

