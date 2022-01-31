Tickets For Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s Last Home Game Are Insane

NESN Logo Sign In

Longtime Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 season and tickets to his last home game will cost you a pretty penny.

The Blue Devils will welcome the rival University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels to town on Saturday Mar. 5 and the minimum price for a ticket on the resale market is $3,530 according to StubHub.

The most expensive ticket currently available insanely is listed at $79,988 each for two tickets located in the lower bowl at half court.

We're going to hear a lot about Super Bowl ticket prices the next two weeks.

Krzyzewski’s illustrious tenure with the Blue Devils began in 1980 and has led to five NCAA Championships and produced a sterling 1,114-305 record, but it may not be worth the price of admission.