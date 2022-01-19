Why Tom Brady Debate Isn’t Worth Revisiting After Patriots Playoff Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots would’ve been better this season with Tom Brady at quarterback instead of Mac Jones. New England would’ve been better last season, too. Really, only a couple of teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Backers — can comfortably say they wouldn’t be better with Brady under center.

But who cares?

Predictably, with the Patriots suffering an early playoff exit, some are resurfacing a debate that no longer is worth talking about. “Did the Patriots blow it in letting Brady go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?” — or something.

They probably did. But the reality is that Brady and Tampa won a Super Bowl — and are contending for another — because the Bucs are much better than New England. Tampa drafted better than the Patriots the last five years and assembled a more potent offense for Brady to work with. Had Brady (and his salary) stayed in New England, the Patriots likely wouldn’t be much better now than they were in 2019, Brady’s last season. New England has been undergoing a rebuild since 2018 and still has a long way to go, though the future seems bright with Mac Jones leading the way.

But here’s the main reason why this debate finally should end: Brady never was coming back. It wasn’t about the Patriots dropping the ball and misreading the situation when Brady became a free agent. The G.O.A.T wanted to be free, and so he left.

Throughout his new book, “It’s Better to be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Perfection,” investigative journalist Seth Wickersham portrays Brady as someone who basically had one foot out the door once he didn’t get a contract after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Wickersham reports that Brady became so disenchanted with playing for Bill Belichick, who refused to financially commit to him, that he eventually looked forward to leaving New England. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Brady told people close to him that he no longer wanted to play for Belichick.

And, despite winning a Lombardi trophy the next season, Brady had not changed his mind by the time the 2019 season rolled around.