Tom Brady Ducks Question About Screaming At Ref After Getting Gashed

Tom Brady was giving referee Shawn Hochuli an earful during the second quarter Sunday, but he didn’t feel like talking much about it that night.

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ eventual loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady was gashed on the lip by Von Miller’s helmet. Brady was furious that there was no call, and as he ran down the field, he laid into Hochuli, who responded by giving the quarterback an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Asked what happened between Brady and Hochuli, the quarterback elected not to answer the question.

“I don’t know. You probably have to — I’d get fined if I say something, so,” Brady said.

For the purpose of his finances, that probably is a wise move. That said, it’s clear Brady — who also ducked questions about his future — disagreed with the lack of a call.