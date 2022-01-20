Tom Brady Leads Active NFL Players In This Receiving Stat?

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady’s 22 years in the NFL have allowed him to lead many all-time stat categories just by nature of how long he’s played.

That doesn’t make some of them any less surprising.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has seven Super Bowls on his résumé and just about every passing record you could think of. But contrary to what his wife Gisele Bundchen has said in the past about his ability to throw and catch the ball at the same time, and one memorable drop in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady is a better receiver than we may realize.

It may be a small sample size (just three career receptions), but Brady is averaging more yards per catch (21.7) than any other active player in the league — regardless of position.

Unfortunately, none of those grabs have helped him pull in a touchdown, but there’s still plenty of time for him to make it happen even this season, despite speculation that 2022 could be his last.