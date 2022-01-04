Tom Brady Opens Up More About Antonio Brown’s Tantrum, Bucs Release

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown likely never will be teammates ever again, but AB always will have a supporter in the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Brady only was concerned with Brown’s well-being after the troubled wide receiver acted his way out of the Buccaneers organization Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay’s signal-caller addressed the situation again on the latest “Let’s Go!” podcast, and he sang a similar tune.

“I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, you know, pretty closely,” Brady told host Jim Gray, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion. I have a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life. So it’s a lot of challenges we all face from time to time. I think the best thing is to have a support system, even outside of football, because again, yeah, we are football players, we’re athletes, we give everything we can on the field, but we also have off-field lives, too. And I’m gonna continue to do everything I can to try to be a great friend and supportive to Antonio and the things he’s going through.”

Brady also added a note about mental health.

“So, again, it’s a very difficult situation that everyone’s dealing with,” he said. “And it’s shown itself, obviously in this example yesterday, but it showed itself in the Olympics with Simone Biles and she came out and she spoke quite a bit about it. So it’s definitely more prevalent than we used to think. You know, we used to think that we were just all, you know, robots out there and we’d go out there and play and it’s more than that now. And I think there’s a recognition of that and we’re all, there’s a humanity to everything that we’re doing out there. It’s very comforting to know that people are seeing athletes in deeper ways than just their potential on the field as well.”

The Bucs did not officially release Brown on Monday, as they’re reportedly having “ongoing discussions” with the NFL about how to best handle the situation.