Tom Brady Reportedly Told Bucs GM He Hasn’t Made Retirement Decision

Hold the phone on those Tom Brady retirement reports.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told general manager Jason Licht he has not made a final decision on whether he plans to retire or continue playing, according to reports Saturday from Bally Sports’ Michael Silver and the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud.

“Licht is respecting Brady’s process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB,” Silver wrote on Twitter.

Confirming Tom Brady has called #Bucs GM Jason Licht to inform him he has NOT made up his mind about retiring or playing in 2022. @MikeSilver reported it first. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2022

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

That definitive answer should come “soon,” according to a statement from Brady’s agent, Don Yee.

Earlier Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Brady had decided to retire, possibly preempting a formal announcement from the 44-year-old QB.