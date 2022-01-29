Julian Edelman Honors Tom Brady After Former Patriot’s Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

The celebration of Tom Brady’s career is underway.

The legendary NFL quarterback has decided to retire, according to multiple reports. Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN were first to break the news Saturday afternoon.

Moments later, Julian Edelman, who spent 12 years as Brady’s teammate with the New England Patriots, used Twitter to honor the future Hall of Famer.

“Thanks for the memories, babe,” he wrote.

New details on Brady’s decision also have become available. According to Schefter and Darlington, family and health concerns factored into Brady’s retirement, as did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ looming roster turnover.

There reportedly is no exact timetable for a formal announcement from Brady, though one is expected in the near future.