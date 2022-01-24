Why Tom Brady Retirement Rumors Should Be Taken With Grain Of Salt

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time, there really might be reason to wonder whether Tom Brady is about to retire.

The Adam Schefters of the world have reported that, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady is undecided about his NFL future. The 44-year-old, who was noncommittal during Sunday’s postgame remarks, reportedly could take up to a month to reveal his plans for 2022.

But should the retirement chatter be taken seriously? Maybe. However, the mounting buzz about Brady potentially hanging up his cleats should be met with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Here are three reasons why:

His long-standing goal of playing at 45 years old

For years, Brady has communicated his goal of playing quarterback in the NFL until he’s at least 45 years old. Not only is the mark something that likely motivates him competitively, but it also only would increase the alleged credibility of “The TB12 Method.”

Brady’s desire to play until 45 also has been reported by those who know him best. On Page 437 of his new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” investigative journalist Seth Wickersham wrote that Brady playing until 45 was “non-negotiable” ahead of his decision to leave the New England Patriots.

With Brady so close to doing something many deem impossible, it’s hard to believe he just now is changing his mind.