Why Tom Brady Retirement Rumors Should Be Taken With Grain Of Salt

For the first time, there really might be reason to wonder whether Tom Brady is about to retire.
The Adam Schefters of the world have reported that, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Brady is undecided about his NFL future. The 44-year-old, who was noncommittal during Sunday’s postgame remarks, reportedly could take up to a month to reveal his plans for 2022.
But should the retirement chatter be taken seriously? Maybe. However, the mounting buzz about Brady potentially hanging up his cleats should be met with a healthy dose of skepticism.
Here are three reasons why:
His long-standing goal of playing at 45 years old
For years, Brady has communicated his goal of playing quarterback in the NFL until he’s at least 45 years old. Not only is the mark something that likely motivates him competitively, but it also only would increase the alleged credibility of “The TB12 Method.”
Brady’s desire to play until 45 also has been reported by those who know him best. On Page 437 of his new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” investigative journalist Seth Wickersham wrote that Brady playing until 45 was “non-negotiable” ahead of his decision to leave the New England Patriots.
With Brady so close to doing something many deem impossible, it’s hard to believe he just now is changing his mind.
Brady’s previous statements about retirement
After beating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Brady said he’ll retire when he “sucks.” He won another Lombardi Trophy last season and put together an MVP-caliber campaign in 2021.
In September, Brady said “yes” when asked whether he could play until he’s 50. Again, he was arguably the best quarterback in football at age 44.
Up until eight days ago, Brady had done nothing to suggest that the 2021 season would be his last in the NFL. He had been sending an unambiguous message about wanting to play beyond this season.
Ulterior motives
So, what, if anything, has changed?
Maybe it’s familial pressure. Perhaps Brady believes he’s closer to “sucking” than the rest of us do — though given his unparalleled belief in himself, that seems quite unlikely. Maybe the biggest football fan in the world finally is sick of football, or something.
None of that seems realistic. The truth instead might be found in the sources of the Brady retirement talk.
Schefter and Wickersham, two very in-the-know reporters, aren’t making this stuff up. They almost certainly are hearing things from people close to Brady, if not from Brady himself. And they started dropping the retirement hints at the exact same time.
That leads us to wonder — and this is pure speculation — whether Brady is trying to create leverage against the Bucs. Perhaps he’s not thrilled about playing for Bruce Arians and wants someone else in charge for his final season. Or maybe he wants to use the threat of his potential retirement to motivate Tampa to go even more all-in this offseason.
Whatever the reason, it’s hard to not get the feeling that Brady is making a calculated move to get something he wants.