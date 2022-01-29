TB12 Tweet-And-Delete Only Adds To Tom Brady Retirement Confusion

Twitter apparently found out before the Bucs did

by

Tom Brady reportedly is retiring from the NFL … or is he?

Shortly after news broke Saturday of Brady’s plans to hang up his cleats, a pair of credible Buccaneers reporters revealed that Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians had not been informed of Brady’s decision. Understandably, that caused many to pump the brakes, if only for a moment.

Things then got weirder, thanks to the official TB12 account. An initial tweet celebrating Brady’s many career achievements initially was viewed as confirmation of his retirement, but the tweet was deleted moments after its publication.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, then shared this:

Honestly, this all reads as Brady wanting to break the news himself, but that’s pure speculation. Still, with Buccaneers players among those honoring Brady, it probably is safe to say that Brady indeed is calling it a career.

Follow NESN.com for more updates as this story develops.

More Football:

Ex-Patriots Wideout Perfectly Sums Up Tom Brady Retirement Confusion
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers
Previous Article

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Next Article

Tom Brady’s Agent Issues Statement On Retirement Reports, Confusion

Picked For You

Related