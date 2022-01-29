TB12 Tweet-And-Delete Only Adds To Tom Brady Retirement Confusion

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady reportedly is retiring from the NFL … or is he?

Shortly after news broke Saturday of Brady’s plans to hang up his cleats, a pair of credible Buccaneers reporters revealed that Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians had not been informed of Brady’s decision. Understandably, that caused many to pump the brakes, if only for a moment.

Things then got weirder, thanks to the official TB12 account. An initial tweet celebrating Brady’s many career achievements initially was viewed as confirmation of his retirement, but the tweet was deleted moments after its publication.

The TB12 Sports account deleted this Brady farewell tweet. pic.twitter.com/Iu4CJOB1NP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 29, 2022

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, then shared this:

Statement from Tom Brady?s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Honestly, this all reads as Brady wanting to break the news himself, but that’s pure speculation. Still, with Buccaneers players among those honoring Brady, it probably is safe to say that Brady indeed is calling it a career.