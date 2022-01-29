Tom Brady Retires: Bucs Reportedly Unaware Of QB’s Decision

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has decided to end his legendary NFL career, according to reports Saturday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

But according to two separate reports, the 44-year-old has yet to inform his team he’s retiring.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times and Greg Auman of The Athletic both reported shortly Saturday afternoon that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were unaware of Brady’s retirement decision.

“Not that we know of,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told Stroud. “(Brady’s) agent (Donald Yee) just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.”

I?ve got the same information here. If Brady is retiring, which is very possible, he hasn?t told the Bucs yet. https://t.co/GNEFsrJhzz — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 29, 2022

It's been an hour since ESPN reported Tom Brady's retirement. NFL accounts, Brady brand accounts have acknowledged it, but the team has said nothing, and just checking moments ago, Bruce Arians hasn't been told he's retiring. Doesn't add up right now. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 29, 2022

Brady has yet to officially announce his retirement on any of his various social media channels, though the account for his TB12 Sports brand did send a congratulatory farewell tweet.