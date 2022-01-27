Tom Brady Salutes Ben Roethlisberger As QB Who ‘Defied TB12 Method’

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady may have given the highest praise to Ben Roethlisberger on Thursday afternoon.

The longtime Steelers quarterback officially retired after 18 NFL seasons, all with the Steelers, and two Super Bowl championships.

Roethlisberger and Brady faced off several times while the latter was a member of the New England Patriots for 20 years, so Brady certainly knows what Big Ben has been capable of despite success going in favor of the Pats.

Brady constantly preaches his TB12 method, but took to Twitter to offer some praise to Roethlisberger while (maybe?) taking a bit of a shot at his own method.

“Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the “Throw Some Ice On It” method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls,” Brady tweeted. “There’s more than one way to bake a cake!”

Roethlisberger fought through several injuries over his career and helped lead the Steelers to a winning season for 18 straight years despite them.

Will Brady, who just wrapped up his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follow Roethlisberger’s lead and retire? Well, we probably won’t know that for quite some time.