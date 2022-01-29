Tom Brady Sr. Further Refutes Tom Brady Retirement; ‘Total Conjecture’

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady Sr. is among those pushing back on the notion that his son, Tom Brady, has made his decision to retire, as reported Saturday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Brady has not come out and officially announced his retirement. Brady’s company, TB12 Sports, has since deleted its tweet about Brady retiring all while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not received word that the 44-year-old signal-caller would be stepping away.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi tweeted Saturday evening that he spoke with Brady Sr., who further denied the previous reports.

“This story (Mike Giardi) is total conjecture,” Brady Sr. told Giardi. “Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong.”

Brady Sr. previously told Kylen Mills of San Francisco-based KRON-TV that Brady had not decided to retire.

There have been additional reports indicating Brady is not close to making his decision, which is exactly what Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shared as well.