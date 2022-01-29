Tom Brady’s Career Dominance REALLY Looks Bad For One AFC East Rival

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady accomplished quite a bit in 22 NFL seasons, but his dominance goes beyond the history books.

News broke Saturday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly plans to retire from the NFL. The 44-year-old spent 20 seasons terrorizing the AFC East as a member of the New England Patriots before joining the Bucs, and his successful run in Foxboro included beating up on the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

The Bills have made playoff runs of late, but the same cannot be said of the Dolphins.

Ethan Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports tweeted an insane stat shortly after the Brady retirement news made its rounds.

“Between Tom Brady’s first start and his retirement, he won 7 Super Bowl rings and the Miami Dolphins never won a single playoff game,” he tweeted.

Wow.

Maybe next season will be the year Miami wins a playoff game.