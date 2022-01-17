Tradition Is Born As Dak Prescott Named ‘NVP’ In Cowboys’ Loss To 49ers

NESN Logo Sign In

The season ended for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but something even greater began: a new tradition.

The team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers was broadcast on both CBS and Nickelodeon, and the latter screening came with an opportunity for fans at home to vote for the game’s most valuable player, coined the “NVP.” Fans might remember the irony of the first NVP award last season, when Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was crowned the winner of the trophy despite a 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

And for the second consecutive season, the losing quarterback was awarded the honor via fan vote. Prescott, who finished the afternoon with 254 yards, a touchdown pass and a rushing score as well as an interception, was named the NVP with 81% of the fan vote. He beat out Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (10%) and San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel (7%).

With the troll job complete for the second season in a row, either kids these days are just ruthless, or the Nickelodeon broadcast isn’t quite reaching its intended audience. But voting aside, the television product — complete with appearances from Spongebob and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — certainly is engaging.