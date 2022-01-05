Trent Frederic Scores Second Goal In As Many Games For Bruins Vs. Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Frederic is having a red-hot start to 2022.

The Bruins center just scored his first goal of the season Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings, and came through in a big way Tuesday as he found the back of the net to give Boston a 3-2 lead over the New Jersey Devils.

It was a beauty of a shot, too. Curtis Lazar, who scored the first goal of the game for Boston, dumped the puck toward the boards and Frederic recovered it off the rebound, sending it flying toward the pad of Mackenzie Blackwood — from where it rebounded into the net with 10:18 remaining in the second period.

Oskar Steen also scored for the Bruins.