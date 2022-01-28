Trevor Zegras Scores Effortless Lacrosse-Style Goal For Ducks

NESN Logo Sign In

Back in December, Trevor Zegras made headlines with a perfect lacrosse-style assist in a game against the Buffalo Sabres. On Thursday, the Boston University product was at it again.

Zegras pulled off The Michigan — the widely-accepted moniker for the elevated wrap-around move in honor of Mike Legg, who scored in such style to tie a 1996 NCAA tournament game for the Wolverines against Minnesota — to increase the Ducks’ lead over the Montreal Canadiens.

The goal was the 11th of the season for Zegras, who ranks second on the Ducks in scoring with 32 points after adding another score during the Ducks’ 5-4 win.