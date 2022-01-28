Trevor Zegras Scores Effortless Lacrosse-Style Goal For Ducks

What a beauty

by

Back in December, Trevor Zegras made headlines with a perfect lacrosse-style assist in a game against the Buffalo Sabres. On Thursday, the Boston University product was at it again.

Zegras pulled off The Michigan — the widely-accepted moniker for the elevated wrap-around move in honor of Mike Legg, who scored in such style to tie a 1996 NCAA tournament game for the Wolverines against Minnesota — to increase the Ducks’ lead over the Montreal Canadiens.

The goal was the 11th of the season for Zegras, who ranks second on the Ducks in scoring with 32 points after adding another score during the Ducks’ 5-4 win.

More NHL:

Trevor Zegras Scores Effortless Lacrosse-Style Goal For Ducks
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka
Previous Article

NBA Trade Deadline: Here Is Reported ‘Sense Around League’ With Celtics
CT Sun Forward's Alyssa Thomas, Brionna Jones
Next Article

CT Sun’s Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas Get USA Basketball Invites

Picked For You

Related