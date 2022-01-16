Troy Aikman Clearly Would’ve Preferred Bein On Cowboys-49ers Broadcast

NESN Logo Sign In

FOX Sports broadcaster Troy Aikman has among the best jobs in the world, but even he was wishing he was somewhere else Sunday during the NFL wild card round.

Aikman, the Hall of Fame quarterback, seemed to share how he wished he and the FOX crew were on hand for the NFC wild card game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. However, CBS will broadcast that showdown from AT&T Stadium.

Instead, Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck were on Sunday’s call as the second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers steamrolled the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles. Aikman expressed his frustrations right on the broadcast when Buck mentioned the Cowboys-49ers game.

“That’s going to be a great game. I mean, a really good game,” Aikman said during the FOX broadcast. “There’s a lot of people who would like to be calling that game. But should be a lot of fun.”

You can watch the video here.

It caused a few on Twitter to react:

Haha did @TroyAikman just throw shade on his game assignment? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2022

I assumed when game time and date determined that it would be the Fox window and that Troy Aikman _ the biggest name associated with the Cowboys-Niners postseason history _ would be calling the game. Instead, it?s CBS and Tony Romo. https://t.co/Wovz2GEN3B — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 16, 2022

Troy Aikman when he found out he wasn?t doing the Niners/Cowboys game pic.twitter.com/i1VwNCpSlz — The Ringer (@ringer) January 16, 2022

Another well-known ex-Cowboys quarterback in Tony Romo, plus Jim Nantz, will be on the call. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.