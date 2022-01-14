Tuukka Rask Happy To See Changes With Bruins: ‘About Time We Get Some Finns’

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask started in his first game of the season Thursday night, with the Bruins earning their fourth straight victory.

After 13 previous campaigns in the NHL, being back between the pipes was like second nature for the Boston goalie. Though in his first postgame media availability back, Rask did point out some changes in the organization he’s happy to see.

“We’ve had enough Czechs and Slovaks and Swedes,” Rask said. “About time we got some Finns.”

The Finnish native was referring to fellow countrymen Erik Haula and Urho Vaakanainen. Haula signed a free agent contract with Boston ahead of the 2021 season while Vaakanainen, 23, has been in the Bruins organization a few years and appeared in nine games this season.

“It’s been great,” Rask said. “We were chatting in Finnish today. And actually, there was even a Finnish song playing after the game. So it’s been great.”

Between that and all the praise from his coaches, teammates and the fans present at TD Garden, you could say Rask received a warm welcome back.