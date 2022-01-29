Tuukka Rask Injury: Bruce Cassidy Provides Latest Update On Bruins Goalie

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask is on the mend, but it doesn’t sound serious.

The Bruins goalie is dealing with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day. Boston recalled Jeremy Swayman on Saturday for reinforcement, which raised a few questions as to just how much time Rask will miss.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy provided the latest on the goalie situation Saturday afternoon.

“When we left on the road we didn’t think there was anything serious with Tuukka. It got to be a little more than we anticipated,” Cassidy said over Zoom. “Troy Grosenick is here on the taxi squad, but If we have to put a goaltender in net, Sway will be the guy. Right now we’re planning on playing (Linus Ullmark on Sunday). I’ll have to talk to Sway to see when he was last on the ice. Hopefully, Tuukka isn’t out too long, but obviously bringing up Sway it’s not just a 48-hour thing.”

Cassidy was asked about the potential of a conditioning assignment during the NHL All-Star break to allow Rask to get some games under him while he’s away from the ice.

“Tuukka has to be amenable to that. We can’t just assign him there,” Cassidy said. “That could be a conversation depending on how he’s feeling. There’ll be some time off the ice for him that he’s going to have to catch up again. Whether that happens or not I can?t say.”

Rask received treatment and still is with the team.