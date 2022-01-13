Tuukka Rask Taking Ice For First Time All Season Is Beautiful Sight

NESN Logo Sign In

He might not be starting the game between the pipes on Wednesday, but it’s just nice to see Tuukka Rask back on the ice.

The longtime Bruins goalie dressed for the first time all season, backing up Linus Ullmark for a tilt with the Washington Capitals after signing with Boston for a contract through the rest of the campaign.

You can imagine seeing him take the ice for the first time pregame was pretty special.

Rask is likely to make his first official start Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday after undergoing offseason hip surgery. Throughout his rehab and contract negotiation, the goalie stayed committed to the Bruins.

He’ll soon get to take that next step and try to give Boston a jolt.