Tuukka Rask Update: Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Talks Goaltender

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask initially was in line to start the game for the Boston Bruins on Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes but missed the contest due to a lower-body injury.

Rask notably underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip after the Bruins were bounced from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and after missing much of the season so far, has made four starts since re-signing with the squad.

Rask’s absence Friday was surprising, but it doesn’t sound like there is too much cause for concern at the moment according to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.

“Lower-body,” Cassidy said during his postgame media availability. “He came out of his last start and felt a little something but we thought he would be fine for the trip. That’s what he indicated to us but I guess not as much a few days later. Didn’t come around as much as he’d like so that’s the situation there.”

Cassidy also said the team hasn’t ruled Rask out for Sunday’s tilt with the Dallas Stars.

“We haven’t ruled him out for anything, Sunday in Dallas,” Cassidy said. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow at practice and see how is availability is.”

Obviously it’s not great to hear any update involving an injury, but it could’ve been much worse. Hopefully Rask makes a speedy recovery and is able to hit the ice Sunday.