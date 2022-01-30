Twitter Questioning Adam Schefter Amid Tom Brady Retirement Standstill

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that he’s sticking with his reporting regarding the retirement of Tom Brady, but given that the quarterback has yet to confirm his report, it has many on social media questioning Schefter.
Schefter, along with ESPN colleague Jeff Darlington, reported Saturday that Brady had decided to retire after 22 years in the league. Since then, however, Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., said that report was “total conjecture” while the Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians said Brady had not made his decision.
With those developments and the fact Brady hasn’t confirmed his retirement in the hours since, many believe Schefter dropped the ball on the monumental story involving the best quarterback to ever play the game.
Here’s what some had to say:
Schefter is not alone in thinking that this story still ends with Brady’s official retirement. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicated that he believes Brady will retire, as well.