Twitter Shreds Grayson Allen After Dirty Foul On Bulls Guard Alex Caruso

Grayson Allen was the talk of the town Friday and not in a good way.

The Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard made waves in the team’s clash with Chicago after being ejected and earning a flagrant two foul after smashing Bulls guard Alex Caruso on a lay up attempt.

You can check out a clip of the foul below:

Grayson Allen draws a flagrant 2 for a HARD foul on Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/NjCJEzo7zu — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

Social media absolutely blew up — fans and former players alike — after the ejection and didn’t have many kind things to say about Allen.

nba twitter after grayson allen commits a hard foul on alex caruso pic.twitter.com/x7gIorCNLf — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) January 22, 2022

Kick Grayson Allen out of the NBA I don?t care — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) January 22, 2022

Grayson Allen giggling after receiving a flagrant 2 and being ejected seems pretty on brand for him. — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) January 22, 2022

grayson allen is way too irrelevant to be acting like the menace he is — chicken (@nuggetdoyu) January 22, 2022

Somebody needs to hit Grayson Allen with a bicycle knee to the chest next time he drives to the basket — Antonio McDyess Clay (@thom_not_tom) January 22, 2022

Grayson Allen has always been a despicable player ? — Sick About It ? (@Trxvisty) January 22, 2022

God I hate Grayson Allen. Some things don?t change #Bulls — Jackson Grabill (@GrabillGrabill) January 22, 2022

Seriously how is Grayson Allen still allowed to play basketball? — Ryan Zimmerman (@RyanZimmerman24) January 22, 2022

Grayson Allen is dead to me again — ro_jiggless? (@Rogelio_Manzano) January 22, 2022

This isn’t the first time we’ve seem something like this from the shooting guard and likely won’t be the last.

