Twitter Takes Digs At Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Matthews After Chiefs’ Loss

Few people get football Twitter going like these two

by

NFL fans won’t have to worry about Brittany Matthews spraying champagne or Jackson Mahomes dancing on the field at SoFi Stadium in a few weeks.

The two prominent members of Chiefs Kingdom were in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to watch Kansas City come up short in the AFC Championship Game. The visiting Cincinnati Bengals, who at one point trailed 21-3 in the conference title game, put together an impressive second-half rally to reserve a spot in Super Bowl LVI.

As most could have expected, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée and younger brother were the subjects of a slew of jokes after the Chiefs saw their 2021 season end in heartbreak.

A win Sunday would have sent the Chiefs to their third consecutive Super Bowl. Instead, it will be Joe Burrow and the fourth-seeded Bengals battling the Rams in Los Angeles for football’s ultimate prize.

More NFL:

Bengals Cornerback Calls Out Tyreek Hill After AFC Title Game
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Previous Article

Jimmy Garoppolo Sounds Like He Knows Time With 49ers Is Over
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien
Next Article

Replacing Josh McDaniels: Nine Patriots Offensive Coordinator Options

Picked For You

Related