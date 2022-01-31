Twitter Takes Digs At Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Matthews After Chiefs’ Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL fans won’t have to worry about Brittany Matthews spraying champagne or Jackson Mahomes dancing on the field at SoFi Stadium in a few weeks.

The two prominent members of Chiefs Kingdom were in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to watch Kansas City come up short in the AFC Championship Game. The visiting Cincinnati Bengals, who at one point trailed 21-3 in the conference title game, put together an impressive second-half rally to reserve a spot in Super Bowl LVI.

As most could have expected, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée and younger brother were the subjects of a slew of jokes after the Chiefs saw their 2021 season end in heartbreak.

Chiefs lose! Go home Jackson and Brittany Mahomes pic.twitter.com/zJufCvCT5U — Nuggets Exceptionalist (@tylernuggets25) January 30, 2022

We no longer have to deal with Jackson and Brittnay Mahomes pic.twitter.com/IEaqFlcQnx — The Dime Package (@TheDimePackage) January 30, 2022

When the nation was in distress over having to see Jackson and Brittany Mahomes in the Super Bowl, a young man courageously took the challenge to make sure that wouldn?t happen. pic.twitter.com/JsJZfWEqD3 — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) January 30, 2022

Joe Burrow really just saved us from Jackson Mahomes Super Bowl Tik Toks. Wow. pic.twitter.com/BceqUwA5Jo — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) January 30, 2022

A win Sunday would have sent the Chiefs to their third consecutive Super Bowl. Instead, it will be Joe Burrow and the fourth-seeded Bengals battling the Rams in Los Angeles for football’s ultimate prize.