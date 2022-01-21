Two Revolution Players Earn Spots On U.S. National Team For Qualifiers

NESN Logo Sign In

The United States Men’s National Team is set to continue its chase for a 2022 FIFA World Cup berth Jan. 27, and there will be two New England Revolution players donning the Stars and Stripes.

After a two-week preparation camp in Phoenix, Ariz., the USMNT announced its roster for the upcoming slate of World Cup Qualifiers and goaltender Matt Turner and midfielder Sebastian Lleget got the call to action.

It’s not surprising that both players earned spots for the three qualifying matches as they both spent plenty of time with the national team in 2021. Turner set the USMNT record for most caps in a debut year for a goalkeeper with 13, and that led to an impressive 10-1-2 record. He also set a new team record with nine shutouts in one year.

Lleget, whom the Revolution acquired in December in a trade, has made 33 appearances with the national team since debuting in 2017. The midfielder has eight international goals since joining the USMNT.

The squad is in prime position to earn a World Cup berth if they continue playing the way they have in recent qualifiers. They currently sit in second place in the CONCACAF standings and are only one point behind Canada heading into the final round of qualifiers. The top three teams automatically earn a bid to the World Cup when the qualifiers are all said and done.

The United States will take the field again Thursday when it hosts El Salvador. Team USA will follow that up with showdowns with Canada and Honduras before taking a month-long break.